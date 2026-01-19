Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Philban Road in Churchill to be monitored after tar began to lift

Donegal County Council has confirmed it is monitoring the Philban Road in Churchill, where tar which was laid last year is beginning to lift, with a view towards carrying out necessary repairs.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who also raised damage to the footpath on Pearse Road, just outside McDonald’s, where tree roots have raised the surface of the footpath, causing a number of trips and falls.

Cllr McBride says this is a particularly serious problem because that stretch is very popular with runners and walkers:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DSP
News, Top Stories

1,529 Donegal families in receipt of newborn baby grant

19 January 2026
Road Markings
News, Top Stories

Donegal set to receive almost €11m in transport funding

19 January 2026
ncs
News, Top Stories

Number of Children in Donegal receiving NCS subsidies increases

19 January 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News, Top Stories

ATU Donegal to receive investment of over €4m

19 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

DSP
News, Top Stories

1,529 Donegal families in receipt of newborn baby grant

19 January 2026
Road Markings
News, Top Stories

Donegal set to receive almost €11m in transport funding

19 January 2026
ncs
News, Top Stories

Number of Children in Donegal receiving NCS subsidies increases

19 January 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News, Top Stories

ATU Donegal to receive investment of over €4m

19 January 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating weekend burglaries in Derry

19 January 2026
80_1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Philban Road in Churchill to be monitored after tar began to lift

19 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube