Philban Road in Churchill to be monitored after tar began to lift

Donegal County Council has confirmed it is monitoring the Philban Road in Churchill, where tar which was laid last year is beginning to lift, with a view towards carrying out necessary repairs.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who also raised damage to the footpath on Pearse Road, just outside McDonald’s, where tree roots have raised the surface of the footpath, causing a number of trips and falls.

Cllr McBride says this is a particularly serious problem because that stretch is very popular with runners and walkers: