Police investigating weekend burglaries in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of burglaries in Dungiven on Saturday.

A vehicle that was stolen is believed to be linked to a road traffic collision that occurred that night.

It was reported to police just before 11pm, that a property had been broken into in the Lackagh Park area.

On attendance, it was observed by officers that entry was gained through the rear of the property by smashing a window and a number of items were stolen during the burglary.

Whilst at the scene, it was discovered by officers that another property in the same vicinity had been broken into and examination is on-going to establish if anything has been taken.

Around an hour later, it was reported that a bronze Citroen Berlingo van, had been stolen from the area of Tracy’s Way.

This is believed to be linked to the report of a road traffic collision at around 11:30pm at the Magherabuoy Roundabout.

The occupants of the car had made off from the scene prior to police attendance, being transported by a silver Ford Fiesta.

Police in Derry are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or may have video footage, CCTV or other to get in contact via 101.

