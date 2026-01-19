Riverine Community Park project formally launched in Lifford and Strabane

The 30 Acre Riverine Community Park has been formally launched, with €16.7 million of PEACEPLUS funding committed for cross-border community park space and infrastructure across Strabane and Lifford.

The ambitious project, which has been in the making for over a decade will incorporate a pavilion building for various cultural and heritage events, outdoor wetland and park space, a family fun space, cross-border pathways and greenways, and a newly constructed pedestrian footbridge that will symbolically connect the space across the River Foyle.

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District will share the responsibility of its construction, delivery and maintenance.

Pic – Mayor Ruairí Mc Hugh, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gobhnait Swift, Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, John Kelpie, Chief Executive, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, John Smith, Deputy Secretary for Communities Place and Local Government, Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive , Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), John G Mc Laughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council, Cathaoirleach Paul Canning, Donegal County Council.

**************************

Release in full-

Press Release





CONNECTING THE COMMUNITIES OF STRABANE AND LIFFORD WITH NEW €16.7m SHARED SPACE – RIVERINE COMMUNITY PARK 19th January, 2026

€16.7 million of PEACEPLUS funding is helping to create 30 acres of new cross-border community park space and infrastructure across Strabane and Lifford.

Designed to bring people together and encourage greater levels of positive cross-community contact, the new shared space, Riverine Community Park, is being funded through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). The project was officially launched in Lifford on 16th January. Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht in Ireland.

The ambitious project, which has been in the making for over a decade and has received considerable support from the community sector and local businesses, will encompass a number of uniquely designed elements.

These elements will include: a pavilion building (for various cultural and heritage events); outdoor wetland and park space (for recreation and environmental education activities); a family fun space (comprising of a toddler and junior adventure play area); cross-border pathways and greenways (to accommodate leisure and recreation activities); and a newly constructed pedestrian footbridge (that will symbolically connect the space across the River Foyle).

Following its construction, the Riverine project will continue to promote sustained and meaningful cross-border, and cross-community relations through a range of programmed activities, targeted at various groups.



Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, who will share the responsibility of its construction, delivery and maintenance. The project represents a strong working cross-border partnership between lead partner,Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, who will share the responsibility of its construction, delivery and maintenance. The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, and Minister of State with Responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer TD, welcomed the announcement.

Minister Calleary said, “I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council for their dedication and hard work in preparing the application and for their involvement in the implementation of the project. I am pleased that my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, in collaboration with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland, will extend support for this exceptional project.

Minister Buttimer added: “The Reimaging Communities Investment Area will support the creation of a more cohesive society through an increased provision of shared spaces and services, which will benefit and embed peace and reconciliation. These local communities will benefit from improved services and infrastructure.”

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers TD said; “I am delighted to have attended the launch of the Riverine project. It will truly transform Lifford, Strabane and the surrounding areas, providing a wonderful community resource that will bring people from all backgrounds together. “I am delighted to have attended the launch of the Riverine project. It will truly transform Lifford, Strabane and the surrounding areas, providing a wonderful community resource that will bring people from all backgrounds together. “Riverine is a great example of what the PEACEPLUS programme can achieve when significant levels of funding is combined with dedication, enthusiasm and cross border collaboration between agencies and communities who want to build a better environment and improve quality of life for people and families. I would like to thank the project partners and the Special EU Programmes Body for their work and commitment in making this happen.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA said: “I would like to congratulate Donegal County Council and their Project Partner Derry City and Strabane District Council in advancing the Riverine Project and securing the PEACEPLUS funding. The joint efforts and resolution of both councils, over many years, in driving the project forward is deserving of praise.

“Riverine is one of a number of projects supported through my department under the PEACEPLUS Re-Imaging Communities Investment Area designed to transform the appearance and perception of community spaces. As Communities Minister it is my ambition to deliver policies and programmes, that will have real and meaningful impact, are sustainable, and will provide tangible, lasting benefits.

“I am confident that, once completed, the Riverine Park with its pedestrian and cycle footbridge spanning the River Foyle will be a fabulous new shared community facility, promoting recreational, educational and conservation activities for all.”



SEUPB CEO Gina McIntyre said: ““The ambitious Riverine Community Park project sets out to bridge historical divides with opportunity, dialogue, and inclusion. It will create a lasting foundation for peace and prosperity rooted in mutual respect and providing positive change for the future.

“This project is focussed on providing many opportunities to bring citizens together. Riverine will be a place where everyone, regardless of age, background or belief, can belong.

“Through projects such as this, PEACEPLUS will continue to shape a future of peace, prosperity, and partnership across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.”



Discussing this partnership and reflecting on the importance of the new space Donegal County Council’s Cathaoirleach, Paul Canning, said he was looking forward to seeing the project in action: “This is a really exciting project for the people of Lifford and Strabane. As a Council we are strongly focused on the continuous positive strengthening of relations between all sides of our communities, I am looking forward to seeing the work that takes place as the years progress. “This is a really exciting project for the people of Lifford and Strabane. As a Council we are strongly focused on the continuous positive strengthening of relations between all sides of our communities, I am looking forward to seeing the work that takes place as the years progress. “I think this Community Park could be an exemplar for other regions and I would like to commend the SEUPB, Department for Communities and the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht for funding and supporting such an exciting initiative,” he continued. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Ruairí McHugh said the Riverine Community Park Project is a fantastic investment and a vote of confidence in our shared future. He said: “The Riverine Community Park is the direct result of an extraordinary, unwavering collaboration and partnership between Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District and the Riverine Community Forum. This investment of PEACEPLUS funding see the delivery of a safe, welcoming, and neutral shared space for people to come together, irrespective of their background. “This project is a physical expression of a changing, confident, and interconnected society, and a powerful example of how both Councils are investing in peace and building a true community across the North West. The Riverine Community Park will be a real catalyst for transformation for the communities of Strabane, Lifford, and the entire North West.”

Photo –