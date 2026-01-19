Youth remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court

A 17-year-old youth has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court, charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on another youth resulting in the alleged victim being critical in Intensive Care.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting GBH on another 17-year-old on January 18.

He was also charged with assaulting another man and breaching his bail conditions by being out after his curfew time.

In court, a police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told that the incident, in the Butcher Street area, was captured on CCTV and that the defendant was seen being pulled away from the incident and returning and punching the other youth.

The police officer told the court that the injured man had suffered a bleed on the brain and was in a critical condition in ICU.

Bail was opposed due to the fact that the defendant, who is on bail for riotous behaviour, had breached his bail.

The officer said that while the incident was caught on CCTV, there were a number of witnesses still to be interviewed.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the first thing his client had asked him was the condition of the injured youth.

He said the incident was a fight between young men and resulted from a one-punch assault leading to serious head injuries.

Mr. MacDermott said that his client had made full admissions and would maintain that he had no intention of causing serious harm.

The solicitor said that the defendant had spent 7 months on bail without incident.

District Judge, Oonagh Mullan said that the one punch must have been delivered ‘with some force’.

She refused bail and remanded the youth in custody to appear on January 20 in the youth court.