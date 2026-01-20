Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2026

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Farren says work to address traffic problems at Big White Bay must begin now

Donegal County Council is working to ensure last year’s traffic problems at Big White Bay in Stroove are not replicated this year.

At a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin Farren said last year saw buses unable to get to the beach because of double parking on the road, and that he says could also have potentially compromised the emergency services, had they been needed on the beach.

Cllr Farren says it’s vital that work begin now to ensure that traffic can move smoothly…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni2
News, Top Stories

Three women released on bail in relation to Coleraine murder

20 January 2026
Shroove
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren says work to address traffic problems at Big White Bay must begin now

20 January 2026
Magee 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Magee will reach 10,000 students by 2032 – Delargey

20 January 2026
Milford Town Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Milford plan to go for Part 8 planning next week

20 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni2
News, Top Stories

Three women released on bail in relation to Coleraine murder

20 January 2026
Shroove
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farren says work to address traffic problems at Big White Bay must begin now

20 January 2026
Magee 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Magee will reach 10,000 students by 2032 – Delargey

20 January 2026
Milford Town Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Milford plan to go for Part 8 planning next week

20 January 2026
coleraine court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of Wayne Reid

19 January 2026
hse logo
News, Top Stories

448 people remain in hospital with respiratory illnesses

19 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube