Farren says work to address traffic problems at Big White Bay must begin now

Donegal County Council is working to ensure last year’s traffic problems at Big White Bay in Stroove are not replicated this year.

At a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin Farren said last year saw buses unable to get to the beach because of double parking on the road, and that he says could also have potentially compromised the emergency services, had they been needed on the beach.

Cllr Farren says it’s vital that work begin now to ensure that traffic can move smoothly…………