Gardaí investigate attempted van entry

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a man attempted to enter a van in the Canal Road area of Letterkenny on Thursday last shortly before 8:10am.

The van belonged to a business owner.

The man in question fled upon being observed by a delivery driver who alerted the business owner.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, denim jeans and black trainers.

He did not gain access to the van and no damage was caused.

CCTV is being viewed and as part of the investigation we also appeal to anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam on Tuesday January 13th between 8am and 8.30am, to make the footage available to Gardaí.