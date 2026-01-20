Gardaí re-issue appeal after e-scooter stolen in Letterkenny

Gardaí are re-issuing an appeal for information after an e-scooter was stolen from Manorview Park, Letterkenny, in broad daylight on Sunday, the 11th of January.

At approximately 3:50pm, two males in their mid to late teens approached the rear of a property in the estate.

One of the youths, who was wearing a black jumper with “The North Face” in large white lettering on the front, black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat with the hood up, and black trainers, stole the scooter and left the area in the direction of Long Lane.

The second youth was also wearing dark clothing and had his hood up.

The scooter in question was a Kukirin G2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.