Gardaí warn of latest text scam

Gardaí are warning of a scam taking place on the messaging app WhatsApp
Scammers are impersonating Gardaí and contacting people for information
Garda Grainne Doherty gave information concerning the scam on today’s Greg Hughes Show……….
