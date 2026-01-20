Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí warn of latest text scam

Gardaí are warning of a scam taking place on the messaging app WhatsApp

Scammers are impersonating Gardaí and contacting people for information

Garda Grainne Doherty gave information concerning the scam on today’s Greg Hughes Show……….

breast cancer
News, Top Stories

Donegal below average on invasive breast cancer survival 2018-22

20 January 2026
DCB
News, Top Stories

DCB homeowners urge Housing Minister for updates on Appeals Panel delays

20 January 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 20/01/2026

20 January 2026
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest text scam

20 January 2026
