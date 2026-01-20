HSE welcomes progress on new Community Hospital in Letterkenny

The HSE says it will shortly be recruiting for a wide range of roles at the new 110 bed Community Hospital facility in Letterkenny.

Dermot Monaghan, The HSE’s Area Manager for Donegal, says with the population aged 65 and over projected to grow to over 1.3 million by 2040, now is the time to prepare now for an increase in demand for both short and long stay beds in the North West.

The addition of 110 new beds, he says, will provide essential extra capacity across Donegal, as well as delivering step-down and short-stay beds, which will allow patients to leave Letterkenny University Hospital sooner.

Frank Morrison, HSE Head of Older Persons Services in says they are in the final phases of construction, and will be moving to commissioning and fit out over the coming months.

He says the focus now is on moving to internal services, staffing and preparing the building for patient admission, and the HSE will shortly be recruiting for a wide range of roles at the new facility.

HSE welcomes progress on the construction of new 110 Bed Letterkenny Community Healthcare Facility

20th January 2026

The new 110 Bed Letterkenny Community Healthcare Facility currently under construction on Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny is on track for completion in 2026, the new facility will provide a significant boost in capacity for the care of older people across Letterkenny and the wider county of Donegal.

The new 110 bed unit is a major enhancement of health services and will provide modern, fit for purpose clinical services and accommodation for both short and long term care. The inclusion of a new 10 bed Dementia Unit as part of this development will provide a person-centred, safe and appropriate environment designed around the needs of people living with dementia and their families.

Construction is currently at an advanced stage with works progressing steadily under the supervision of the HSE Capital and Estates and in conjunction with local contractor Boyle Construction.

Substantial completion is expected before the end of 2026, with the building becoming operational in Q1, 2027 following the completion of equipping, commissioning and staff familiarisation work streams.

HSE Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Donegal, Dermot Monaghan, said, “I am very pleased to see the progress on the new healthcare facility in Letterkenny. This development comes at a crucial time, as Ireland’s population aged 65 and over is projected to grow to over 1.3 million by 2040. We need to prepare now for an increase in demand for both short and long stay beds in the North West.”

“This investment in modern facilities which support and enable older people is strengthening health services for the future. The addition of 110 new beds will provide essential extra capacity across Donegal. The healthcare facility will also deliver an integrated care pathway, with step-down and short-stay beds allowing patients to leave LUH sooner, receive specialist care locally, and continue recovery at home in line with Sláintecare principles.”

Frank Morrison, HSE Head of Older Persons Services in Donegal, said, “We are in the final phases of construction of this significant project and will be moving to commissioning and fit out over the coming months. One of our priorities throughout this project was to create a modern and functional workplace, where the highest quality care can be delivered.”

“Work will continue into 2026, with the focus now moving to internal services, staffing and preparing the building for patient admission. The HSE will shortly be recruiting for a wide range of roles to deliver this important service for Donegal. Please visit careers hub (https://careerhub.hse.ie/) to stay up to date with current opportunities in our new state of the art facility.”