MacLochlainn demands action after it emerged carers are receiving tax demands

A Donegal TD is demanding that the government address the issue of carers being hit with bills for back tax after the Department of Social Protection started sharing data files on those receiving the carer’s allowance and carer’s benefit with the Revenue Commissioners.

The Irish Independent reports today that 34,000 carers are being hit with tax bills going back years after Revenue told them their payments have always being taxable, and should have been declared.

In the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said this needs to be resolved…………..