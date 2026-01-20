Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Magee will reach 10,000 students by 2032 – Delargey

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the Magee Campus of Ulster University is on track reach 10,000 within seven years, with a 22% increase registered in less than 24 months.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargey told the Assembly that expanding Magee has between a priority for Sinn Fein Ministers, and their commitment will continue.

Paying tribute to the university, and the taskforce established to oversee its expansion, Mr Delargey said the campaign for a university which has been underway in Derry for decades is now bearing fruit………………

