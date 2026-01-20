Three women released on bail in relation to Coleraine murder

Three women aged 19, 38 and 45, arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Wayne Reid in Coleraine on Monday, 12th January have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Detectives have been granted a court extension of an additional 24 hours to question a 39-year-old woman who remains in custody at this time.

To date, nine people have been arrested in relation to the murder, one man has been charged to court, six people have been released on bail with two still in custody.