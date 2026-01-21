Byrne & Armstrong set 7th fastest time in shakedown ahead of Rally Monte Carlo

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne have set the 7th fastest time over today’s shakedown ahead of this week’s Rally Monte Carlo in the World Rally Championship.

Bruckless native Byrne, who is on the notes for Enniskillen’s Armstrong, will be the first Donegal man to compete across a full 14-round season in the WRC.

The pair are in their Ford Puma Rally 1 and set a time of 2:37.30 in today’s shakedown.

Derry’s Josh McErlean and Eoin Treacy were 6th fastest with a time of 2:36.8, while Japanese driver Katamoto Katsuta was quickest overall, coming home in a time of 2:31.8.

Rally Monte Carlo gets underway with three stages taking place tomorrow evening.