Charles Dooher shares recovery story one year since attack

The young Donegal man who was left in a coma following an attack in his home has spoken out for the first time, one year on.

Charles Dooher and his father were seriously injured at their home on Conneyburrow Road in Lifford by a group of masked men on 20th January, 2025, exactly one year ago yesterday.

Charles was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he underwent surgery to have a protective plate fitted to his skull.

In a post shared online, Charles detailed having to relearn how to talk and walk, and thanked medical personnel and his loved ones for their continued support.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

PSNI carry out more searches in Coleraine as probe continues into Wayne Reid murder

21 January 2026
Charles Dooher
News, Top Stories

Charles Dooher shares recovery story one year since attack

21 January 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

IRHA urges Donegal County Council to vote no confidence in RSA

21 January 2026
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal referred to European Court of Justice

21 January 2026
Advertisement

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 21/01/2026

21 January 2026
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Derry burial case leaves family profoundly distressed

21 January 2026

