Charles Dooher shares recovery story one year since attack

The young Donegal man who was left in a coma following an attack in his home has spoken out for the first time, one year on.

Charles Dooher and his father were seriously injured at their home on Conneyburrow Road in Lifford by a group of masked men on 20th January, 2025, exactly one year ago yesterday.

Charles was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he underwent surgery to have a protective plate fitted to his skull.

In a post shared online, Charles detailed having to relearn how to talk and walk, and thanked medical personnel and his loved ones for their continued support.