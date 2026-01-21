Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor questions low funding for Burtonport–Letterkenny Greenway

A recent allocation of Greenway funding for a proposed route from Burtonport to Letterkenny has left a bad taste in the mouth of a local councillor.

Councillor Micheál Coilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is questioning why just €20,000 was allocated to the project, the lowest amount awarded in the county.

While he has welcomed the other funding allocations across Donegal, he says this particular greenway project has been in development for many years, and that he has been campaigning for its completion since his election to the council 12 years ago.

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig says he wants clarity on the reasons behind the slow progress:

derrycourthouse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Derry burial case leaves family profoundly distressed

21 January 2026
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for action over delays at Rapid Access Prostate Clinic

21 January 2026
housing_executive_logo
News, Top Stories

New social housing development planned for Strabane

21 January 2026
inmo
News, Top Stories

Over 100 patients awaiting beds in north west today – INMO

21 January 2026
Advertisement

