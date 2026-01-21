Councillor questions low funding for Burtonport–Letterkenny Greenway

A recent allocation of Greenway funding for a proposed route from Burtonport to Letterkenny has left a bad taste in the mouth of a local councillor.

Councillor Micheál Coilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is questioning why just €20,000 was allocated to the project, the lowest amount awarded in the county.

While he has welcomed the other funding allocations across Donegal, he says this particular greenway project has been in development for many years, and that he has been campaigning for its completion since his election to the council 12 years ago.

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig says he wants clarity on the reasons behind the slow progress: