Derry burial case leaves family profoundly distressed

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison at Derry Crown Court for preventing the lawful burial of his elderly father, who died at the family home in the Culmore Road area of Derry in July last year.

Fifty-six-year-old John Garrett O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard his father, Noel O’Sullivan, a retired orthodontist aged 86, died at the property but his death was not reported to the authorities.

Instead, Mr O’Sullivan’s body was wrapped in a duvet and a clear plastic tarpaulin sheet and placed between two refrigerators inside the house, where it remained for a prolonged period.

