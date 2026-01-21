Donegal Intercultural Platform urges government to engage with asylum protest as cross border initiative is launched

The official launch takes place in Monaghan today of a new project aimed at building positive relationships in communities experiencing rapid demographic change.

The Intercultural Cross-border Inclusion Programme, supported by PEACEPLUS, is a three-year initiative encompassing the whole of Northern Ireland, and the border counties of Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Intercultural Platform, one of the organisations involved in the project, is calling for government engagement with asylum campaigners demanding an amnesty and the right to work.

The cross border programme has been developed by an alliance of five grassroots organisations – North West Migrants Forum, Donegal Intercultural Platform, Irish Network Against Racism, Multi-Ethnic Sports Northern Ireland and Rural Community Network.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Intercultural Platform Intercultural Platform has this week called on Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to address the issues at the heart of a hunger strike by five asylum activists, and to accept that the current Direct Provision system is broken, and needs to be replaced.

The platform met this week with a delegation of people living in the Direct Provision system who are supporting the hunger strikers, who are calling for an amnesty for those spending months and years waiting in the asylum system, and for them to be given visas to enable them to work with dignity.

Statement in full –

Donegal Intercultural Platform calls for engagement with Asylum campaigners demanding an amnesty and the right to work

The Intercultural Platform was visited today by a delegation of people living in the Direct Provision system who are

supporting the hunger strike action on 5 asylum activists who are calling for an amnesty for those spending months

and years waiting in the asylum system. We understand and empathise the plight of people trapped in this broken

cycle of appeals and uncertainty.

The Intercultural Platform recognises the right of people to stand up, speak out and protest perceived injustice. The

protesting group are calling for an asylum amnesty and to be granted a Stamp 4 visa to enable them to work with

dignity and to afford their own livelihoods, housing and family life.

The Intercultural Platform recognises that there is no hierarchy of oppression or exclusion and that everyone seeking

international protection from persecution and war has the legal right to claim asylum and the protection of the state

under the terms of Article 14(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR 1948).

We also recognise the vital role of the non-governmental organisations in advocating for the rights of people seeking

protection to be accommodated, allowed to work and study and to embark on the process of establishing a safe and

productive life in Ireland.

We call on the Minister of Justice Mr. O’Callaghan, to address the issues of the campaigners, and to accept that the

current Direct Provision system is broken and needs to be replaced by a state service and not provide a source for

profiteering by private individuals.

Finally, we call for maximum unity of all those working for human rights, anti-racism and justice for the refugee and

asylum communities across the island of Ireland.