EU – Mercosur trade deal referred to the ECJ by the European Parliament

MEPs have referred the EU-Mercosur trade deal to the European Court of Justice amid concerns it conflicts with EU law.

The deal, which covers imports, exports, and climate-related data-sharing measures, is now under scrutiny and could be delayed for years.

The Irish Farmers Association says it’s the right decision.

Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher voted to send it to the ECJ…………..

 

Fergal O’Brien of IBEC says the agreement remains important for Ireland, and will benefit the economy when it is finally implemented……………….

 

 

