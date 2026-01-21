Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ireland must take action now to combat deepfakes – Walsh

We can’t afford to wait for European laws on deepfakes and Ireland must take action now.

That’s according to an Irish MEP who says we should be a changemaker on the issue of non-consensual AI generated images.

The issue will also be discussed by broadcaster Grainne Seoige at today’s meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

She was targeted by deepfakes while running for the last general election.

Midlands North West representative Maria Walsh says Europe is taking action, but Ireland can take the lead:

