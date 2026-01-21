IRHA urges Donegal County Council to vote no confidence in RSA

Members of Donegal County Council have received a letter from the Irish Road Haulage Association, urging them to put forward a motion of no confidence in the RSA.

The letter has been sent to local authorities across Ireland.

It follows Kerry County Council’s decision to back such a motion.

185 people died on the roads last year, and the IRHA is calling for a re-evaluation of the RSA’s role.

President of the IRHA, Ger Hyland believes unless there is a change to the RSA, the driving test backlog and rising death toll on the roads will continue: