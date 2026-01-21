Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
IRHA urges Donegal County Council to vote no confidence in RSA

Members of Donegal County Council have received a letter from the Irish Road Haulage Association, urging them to put forward a motion of no confidence in the RSA.

The letter has been sent to local authorities across Ireland.

It follows Kerry County Council’s decision to back such a motion.

185 people died on the roads last year, and the IRHA is calling for a re-evaluation of the RSA’s role.

President of the IRHA, Ger Hyland believes unless there is a change to the RSA, the driving test backlog and rising death toll on the roads will continue:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

PSNI carry out more searches in Coleraine as probe continues into Wayne Reid murder

21 January 2026
Charles Dooher
News, Top Stories

Charles Dooher shares recovery story one year since attack

21 January 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

IRHA urges Donegal County Council to vote no confidence in RSA

21 January 2026
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mercosur Trade Deal referred to European Court of Justice

21 January 2026
Advertisement

