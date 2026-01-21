Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI carry out more searches in Coleraine as probe continues into Wayne Reid murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have today, 21 January, issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Wayne Reid.

The appeal comes as officers, earlier this morning, carried out searches in the Society Street and Society Court areas of Coleraine.

One person has been charged, eight others have been arrested and questioned.

On Monday January 12th, 43-year-old Wayne Reid was pronounced dead in an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller says she believes he was assaulted at an address in Society Street in the early hours of Saturday January 10th, and later died as a result of injuries sustained during this attack.

She says the PSNI investigation is ongoing, and local people will see a continued police presence in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may have spoken to Wayne Reid in the period following the attack.

