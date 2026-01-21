Public asked to help track red squirrels and pine martens



Today is Red Squirrel Appreciation Day and marks the launch of the 2026 All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey.

The survey is being led by researchers from the University of Galway, Ulster Wildlife and the Vincent Wildlife Trust.

It aims to build an up-to-date picture of where red and grey squirrels and pine martens are found across the country.

The public is being encouraged to get involved as citizen scientists by submitting sightings through the Biodiversity Ireland and habitas.org.uk websites.

Dr Colin Lawton from the University of Galway’s School of Natural Sciences says there is particular interest in Donegal as previous surveys showed that red squirrel populations there were recovering more slowly than in the Midlands: