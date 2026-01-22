34th anniversary of the killing of eight workmen in Tyrone marked in the Assembly

The Northern Ireland Assembly has heard a call for anyone with information about the murder of eight workmen in County Tyrone 34 years ago to come forward.

The attack at Teebane Crossroads happened as the workmen were on their way home from an army barracks in Omagh where they had been working.

At a commemoration at the site at the weekend, the DUP described attempts to justify the attack on the basis that they were working for the security forces as morally bankrupt.

That was repeated in the Assembly this week by Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan………….