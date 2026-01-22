Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

ATU Donegal manager Maxi Curran happy with team’s start to Trench Cup – “We have a great mix of players”

ATU Donegal manager Maxi Curran

ATU Donegal got their Trench Cup campaign up and running with a 4-20 to 2-12 victory over South West College in Convoy last night.

Odhran Doherty, Shea Malone, Kieran O’Kane and Luke McGlynn got the goals for Maxi Curran’s side, who have now qualified for the knock-out stages.

ATU Donegal’s final group game is on the road against ATU Sligo next week with both sides aiming to finish top of the standings.

Manager Maxi Curran spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week for a chat about all things college football and also touched on the upcoming league campaigns for the Donegal Senior mens and ladies teams…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 22nd

22 January 2026
bord_bia_logo
News, Top Stories

Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

22 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

22 January 2026
Letterkenny-Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

22 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 22nd

22 January 2026
bord_bia_logo
News, Top Stories

Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

22 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

22 January 2026
Letterkenny-Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

22 January 2026
garda
News

No injuries reported after Letterkenny road collision

22 January 2026
police
News

Man released on bail in Wayne Reid murder investigation

22 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube