ATU Donegal manager Maxi Curran happy with team’s start to Trench Cup – “We have a great mix of players”

ATU Donegal got their Trench Cup campaign up and running with a 4-20 to 2-12 victory over South West College in Convoy last night.

Odhran Doherty, Shea Malone, Kieran O’Kane and Luke McGlynn got the goals for Maxi Curran’s side, who have now qualified for the knock-out stages.

ATU Donegal’s final group game is on the road against ATU Sligo next week with both sides aiming to finish top of the standings.

Manager Maxi Curran spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week for a chat about all things college football and also touched on the upcoming league campaigns for the Donegal Senior mens and ladies teams…