Defective Block Committee meetings should be public, says Donegal Councillor

A Donegal councillor is once again calling for meetings of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme Committee to be publicly streamed.

100% Redress Councillor Tomás Seán Devine says those affected by the crisis should have access to updates that impact their daily lives. He added that he believes there is resistance within the council to making the meetings public.

Cllr Devine is due to raise the issue at the upcoming plenary meeting in County House, Lifford, on Monday.

The meetings were live-streamed during the previous council term.

Cllr Devine told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show that he believes the issue is being attributed to cost concerns:

