Diallo departs Derry for Dalymount

Sadou Diallo

Sadou Diallo has left Derry City to join fellow SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Bohemians.

In a statement on social media, the club said:

Derry City FC can confirm that Sadou Diallo has left the club following the end of his contract at the Brandywell.

The former Manchester City Academy player joined the Candy Stripes during the 2022 season and made 108 appearances for the club in his three-and-a-half year spell.

We would like to thank Sadou for his time at the Brandywell and wish him well in his career going forward.

Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds says they’ve signed one of the “top midfielders in the country” ahead of the start of the new season.

