Donegal TD demands removal of Bord Bia Chair

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris have clashed in the Dail regarding the future of the Chair of Bord Bia, the body charged with promoting Irish food internationally.

It follows the revelation that Larry Murrin’s firm Dawn Farm Foods imports Brazilian beef into Ireland.

The board of Bord Bia is meeting at the moment to discuss the situation.

Deputy Doherty, the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson told the Dail Mr Murrin is a government appointee, and should be removed immediately.

Tanaiste Simon Harris says there is a process in place, and that should be followed……..

