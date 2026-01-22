Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

A serving member of An Garda Síochána has appeared before Letterkenny District Court charged with rape and child cruelty in County Donegal.

RTÉ reports that the man faces two counts of raping a female, alleged to have occurred in 2021 at an address in Donegal.

He is also charged with three counts of child cruelty between 2015 and 2024, as well as assault causing harm between April 2021 and April 2022.

Bail was granted under strict conditions, and the case was adjourned until the 3rd of March 2026 for the service of the book of evidence.

