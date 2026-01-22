HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

Health Care Assistants in the Home Support Service in Donegal will strike for two days next month.

Earlier this month, 95% of Siptu staff in the Home Support Service voted for industrial action, due to what they say is the employer’s failure to honour improvements in terms and conditions which were agreed 8 years ago.

Siptu has confirmed this afternoon that Health Care Assistants in the HSE Home Support Service will carry out 24-hour work stoppages in Donegal on the 13th and the 20th of February.

Stoppages will take place on other days in Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

SIPTU Organiser, Graham Macken, says the failure of the HSE to honour agreed improvements in HCAs’ terms and conditions has negatively impacted services, to the detriment of workers and the clients they care for.

During the work stoppages, staff will not be available for their normal roster, and pickets will be placed at the offices of their employers. Contingency arrangements for emergency issues relating to service users will be agreed with the employer.