“It’s going to be a tough battle, but we are a very good team” – Eamonn Sheridan looks ahead to Oscar Traynor Semi-Final

Donegal will face Limerick in the Oscar Traynor Trophy Semi-Final in Castlebar on Sunday.

Having dispatched of old rivals Inishowen over two legs in the first round, the new format means Eamonn Sheridan’s side have progressed straight through to the last four of the national competition.

The Donegal League were beaten by Mayo in the quarter-final stage last year in Sheridan’s first season in charge.

Experience is not something the Donegal manager is lacking in his squad with the likes of Ryan Shields, Shane McGinty, Gareth Harkin and Adrian Delap all adding a plethora of footballing knowledge.

Speaking with Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to Sunday’s game, Sheridan says his side will face a tough test but will give as good as they get…