Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

Bord Bia has announced its chairperson, Larry Murrin, has the support of its board.

It follows, what CEO Jim O’Toole describes as, “a full, open and considered discussion” during an emergency board meeting today.

However, he says the decision was not unanimous, with the farmer organisations represented on the board, the IFA and ICMSA, not supporting the chair.

Sinn Féin has been calling for Mr. Murrin’s resignation following reports his company, Dawn Farm Foods, imported a small percentage of beef from Brazil last year.

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 22nd

22 January 2026
Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

22 January 2026
HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

22 January 2026
Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

22 January 2026
