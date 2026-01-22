Oscar nomination for Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley has picked up an Oscar nomination.

The Kerry native has been nominated in the Best Actress category, for her performance in ‘Hamnet.’

While her co-star Paul Mescal missed out on a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category, the film is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, and Casting.

Dubliner Richard Baneham is up for his third Oscar in the visual effect category in the recently released Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The nominations were announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in Beverly Hills via a livestream…………