People are being left in dangerous homes in order to save the government money – Ward

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward has attacked the Government, accusing it of deliberately leaving families in dangerously defective homes to limit its own costs.

Deputy Ward told Taoiseach Michael Martin on the floor of the Dail that homeowners who clearly qualify under I.S. 465 are being deliberately shut out, with technical interpretations used as a shield while people continue to live in buildings officially classified as dangerous.

Deputy Ward said these deliberate decisions have real life consequences, and urged the Taoiseach and Housing to honestly assess a number of test cases, and ensure homeowners are protected……..

 

You can listen to the full exchange here –

Advertisement

