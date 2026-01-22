Peter Hutton says Institute have been “finding their feet” in his first season in charge

Institute travel to Ards on Saturday in a bid to kick-start their bid to finish the season in the promotion play-off group of the NIFL Championship.

‘Stute currently sit in ninth spot in the league with 27 points, six points off Queen’s University who occupy the last promotion spot.

It’s Peter Hutton’s first season in charge of the Derry-based side and the ex-Finn Harps and Derry City boss says it’s very much a case of trying to re-build to be competitive in the future.

There is also a desire for the club to develop a new stadium as they have been playing their home games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell for the past several years.

Hutton spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore on this week’s episode of The Score and says there is a positive mood around the club at the moment.

He also talks about the upcoming League Of Ireland season and the development of the new third tier National League…