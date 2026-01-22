Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Peter Hutton says Institute have been “finding their feet” in his first season in charge

Institute manager Peter Hutton

Institute travel to Ards on Saturday in a bid to kick-start their bid to finish the season in the promotion play-off group of the NIFL Championship.

‘Stute currently sit in ninth spot in the league with 27 points, six points off Queen’s University who occupy the last promotion spot.

It’s Peter Hutton’s first season in charge of the Derry-based side and the ex-Finn Harps and Derry City boss says it’s very much a case of trying to re-build to be competitive in the future.

There is also a desire for the club to develop a new stadium as they have been playing their home games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell for the past several years.

Hutton spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore on this week’s episode of The Score and says there is a positive mood around the club at the moment.

He also talks about the upcoming League Of Ireland season and the development of the new third tier National League…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 22nd

22 January 2026
bord_bia_logo
News, Top Stories

Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

22 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

22 January 2026
Letterkenny-Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

22 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 22nd

22 January 2026
bord_bia_logo
News, Top Stories

Larry Murrin to remain as chair of Bord Bia

22 January 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Health Care Assistants to strike for two days in Donegal

22 January 2026
Letterkenny-Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Garda before Letterkenny Court on rape and child cruelty charges

22 January 2026
garda
News

No injuries reported after Letterkenny road collision

22 January 2026
police
News

Man released on bail in Wayne Reid murder investigation

22 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube