Senator Boyle calls for action on road safety outside South Donegal schools

A Donegal Senator says action must be taken to ensure road safety is prioritised outside Keelogs National School in Inver.

Senator Manus Boyle says there was a near-miss incident at the school last week, and another yesterday at Dunkineely National School, also in South Donegal.

He says it is widely known that traffic problems exist at schools across the county, and that children have the right to get to school safely.

Senator Boyle said on todays Greg Hughes Show that he believes there needs to be cross-party cooperation to pressure the Department of Transport into taking action:

