Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Small earthquake detected off Donegal coast

A small earthquake has been detected off the north-east coast of Donegal in the Malin Sea.

The tectonic activity was recorded by the Irish National Seismic Network.

The quake measured 0.7 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of one kilometre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jessie Buckley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oscar nomination for Jessie Buckley

22 January 2026
Air Pollution
Top Stories, Audio, News

Lifford-Stranorlar Cllr critiques Ballybofey air quality

22 January 2026
dawn farms
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands removal of Bord Bia Chair

22 January 2026
Dunkineely National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for action on road safety outside South Donegal schools

22 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Jessie Buckley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oscar nomination for Jessie Buckley

22 January 2026
Air Pollution
Top Stories, Audio, News

Lifford-Stranorlar Cllr critiques Ballybofey air quality

22 January 2026
dawn farms
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD demands removal of Bord Bia Chair

22 January 2026
Dunkineely National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle calls for action on road safety outside South Donegal schools

22 January 2026
Malin Sea
News

Small earthquake detected off Donegal coast

22 January 2026
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective Block Committee meetings should be public, says Donegal Councillor

22 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube