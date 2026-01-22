Small earthquake detected off Donegal coast

A small earthquake has been detected off the north-east coast of Donegal in the Malin Sea.
The tectonic activity was recorded by the Irish National Seismic Network.
The quake measured 0.7 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of one kilometre.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland