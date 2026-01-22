Stunning first-half propels St Eunan’s to MacLarnon Cup Final

St Eunan’s College have progressed to the MacLarnon Cup Final after defeating Holy Trinity College Cookstown at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

The Letterkenny school raced into a 3-05 to 0-04 lead after just 24 minutes and led 3-05 to 0-06 at the break.

Cookstown made a fight of it in the second period but couldn’t undo the damage done in the first half and St. Eunan’s ran out worthy 3-13 to 1-12 winners.

They will now contest their first MacLarnon Cup Final since 2018.

After the game, Ryan Ferry of The Donegal News spoke to winning manager Peter Devine…