Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann is displaying a ‘culture of arrogance’ – Mac Lochlainn

The Dail has been told that a lack of communication between Uisce Eireann and local politicians in Donegal is a major issue, with the water utility being accused of displaying a culture of arrogance.

Deputy MacLochlainn said in his experience, every other public service has systems in place to allow public representatives make contact with senior personnel in instances where pressing issues or questions arise.

However, in the case of water, Deputy MacLochlainn said, they rely on emails, often waiting days for a response……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

business-rates
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owners hope for further engagement on rates

22 January 2026
Teebane Crossroads
News, Audio, Top Stories

34th anniversary of the killing of eight workmen in Tyrone marked in the Assembly

22 January 2026
EV-Charging-Point
News, Top Stories

Searches for electric cars fall in Donegal despite national rise

22 January 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are being left in dangerous homes in order to save the government money – Ward

22 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

business-rates
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owners hope for further engagement on rates

22 January 2026
Teebane Crossroads
News, Audio, Top Stories

34th anniversary of the killing of eight workmen in Tyrone marked in the Assembly

22 January 2026
EV-Charging-Point
News, Top Stories

Searches for electric cars fall in Donegal despite national rise

22 January 2026
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are being left in dangerous homes in order to save the government money – Ward

22 January 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann is displaying a ‘culture of arrogance’ – Mac Lochlainn

22 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday January 21st

21 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube