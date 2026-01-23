Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Armstrong and Byrne make great start to Rally Monte Carlo

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne have made a good start to the first race in this year’s World Rally Championship. Photo: Jon Armstrong Rally facebook

Fermanagh’s Jon Armstrong and co-driver Shane Byrne from Bruckless, have made an impressive start to the opening round of the World Rally Championship, Rally Monte Carlo.

They were sixth on the opening stage in their M-Sport Ford Puma Rally 1 and were third fastest on the ice-covered second stage to move into third place overall.

But they had a scare on the third of the three stages as they went straight into a bank and lost some time.

Safety concerns amid heavy fog forced the third stage to be halted and Armstrong was awarded a notional time – which is given by rally officials for drivers who do not complete a stage under exceptional circumstances.

Toyota’s Oliver Solberg leads going into today’s second stage, with Welshman Elfyn Evans in second.

Tatamoto Katusuta, with Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston, are seventh overall in a Yaris Rally 1 while Wexford’s Eamon Boland is 32nd overall in a Fiesta MKII.

Derry’s Josh McErlean and Eoin Treacy are 52nd in a Puma Rally 1.

