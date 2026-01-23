Buncrana Town Team launches action plan for the town

The Buncrana Town Team has published its action plan, under the title ‘It’s All About Buncrana’.

At the launch, the Town Team Chair Cllr Fionan Bradley said this is the culmination of more than a year’s work, and is very much rooted in what local people and organisations told them they wanted.

It includes a vision for 2040 which envisages significant improvements in transport, including connected to the envisaged North West City Region Light Rail Network, and an all-seasons water transport link across Lough Swilly.

Cllr Bradley says the vision is attainable, and they will be pushing to ensure the funding necessary to implement it is secured…….

You can download a copy of the report here – Buncrana-Town-Team-Action-Plan-2040-A4-Final-Digital-32pages