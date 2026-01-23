DCC says the 2025 #BuyDonegal campaign was a huge success

Donegal County Council says this year’s #BuyDonegal campaign has once again demonstrated the incredible strength of community spirit and local pride.

The council is stressing that while the 2025 #BuyDonegal campaign has concluded, the website www.BuyDonegal.com is still live and continues to showcase over 400 businesses in Donegal.

Donegal Shines Again with #BuyDonegal

This year’s #BuyDonegal campaign has once again demonstrated the incredible strength of community spirit and local pride. It showcased Donegal’s outstanding businesses and unique offerings to a global audience, reaffirming Donegal as a hub of creativity and business.

Launched in the lead-up to Christmas, the #BuyDonegal initiative by Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Division has grown year after year. It celebrates the county’s creativity, innovation, and tradition, encouraging people to support local Donegal businesses.

The 2025 campaign featured over 400 participating businesses, from handcrafted crafts and artisanal foods to cutting-edge tech and hospitality services. A dynamic mix of online and in-store promotions, combined with engaging social media content and live events, captured the imagination of supporters near and far.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Campaign:

Over 9.1 million people worldwide engaged with #BuyDonegal and #CeannaighDúnnanGall through various digital platforms, social media, and media outlets.

The campaign saw remarkable participation from Donegal’s diaspora across Ireland, the UK, Australia, the USA, Brazil, France, and Canada, leading to increased international sales and heightened awareness of local businesses.

Through compelling storytelling, influencer collaborations, and prominent media features, #BuyDonegal highlighted the county’s vibrant enterprises and elevated Donegal’s profile on the global stage.

Highland Radio broadcasted the Nine ‘til Noon show live with Greg Hughes from Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany on December 5th, as part of the campaign. During the broadcast, we featured several inspiring local businesses, giving them a valuable platform to share their stories and offerings.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Paul Canning expressed his appreciation: “The #BuyDonegal campaign has successfully highlighted the exceptional talent, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that makes Donegal truly unique. From traditional crafts to innovative products, Donegal continues to shine as a treasure trove of creativity and community pride. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped showcase the best of what Donegal has to offer.”