Donegal 2040 scales back Alpha/Beta plan with one building to be prioritised in Letterkenny

The plan to develop two buildings at the site of the old ESB headquarters in Letterkenny Town Centre has been scaled back.

It had been planned to develop the Alpha and Beta innovation centres together, but in July 2024, the plan was temporarily withdrawn pending a review.

The issue was raised then by Cllr Michael McBride, who said his understanding was that of three initial tenders, two had been withdrawn, and there was a significant gap between the costs outlined in the remaining tender, and the amount of funding available.

He asked for a progress report at a meeting this week.

In a reply to Cllr McBride, the council says they and Donegal 2040 have been working closely to progress the Alpha/Beta Development in Letterkenny. The various options for the development of this project have been considered in detail, and after detailed analysis, the board has decided that the preferred option for the project at this point in time is to progress on a phased basis with one building, the Beta Building, being built as phase 1.

This building would house the Alpha Innovation Programme.

This, they say, is the most expedient route to the delivery of this iconic project for Letterkenny and the North West, and is dependent on securing additional funding from the Shared Island Unit, with engagement on this issue ongoing.

In the interim, a temporary premises for Alpha Innovation has been leased at Market Square. It’s expected this building will open before the end of March.

