Donegal among 14 counties lacking specialist eating disorder support

There is a lack of provisions to support those with eating disorders across Ireland.

While there are 11 specialist teams nationally, 14 counties, including Donegal, fall outside their remit.

Even within the areas covered, those using the services say the support provided remains insufficient.

Paula Crotty, whose daughter Jennifer died from an eating disorder three years ago, is the founder of CARED Ireland, an organisation for parents and carers of those with eating disorders.

Speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show, Paula said services must improve:

