Donegal to receive over €210,000 in Heritage funding

Donegal will receive €212,600 in heritage funding this year.

The county has been awarded almost €133,300 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, which will be shared among eight projects.

Meanwhile, over €79,300 has been allocated under the Historic Thatched Buildings stream.

This funding will support the maintenance of eight buildings across the county.

******
(Funding Figures)

Donegal Projects Funded in 2026
Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS)

Donegal County Council Type of Works Total: €133,298.00

Clonleigh Parish Church, Lifford Windows, Doors and Associated Elements – €20,000.00

Fort Stewart, Ramelton Windows, Doors and Associated Elements and Roof – €16,000.00

Thatched Cottage, Cardonagh External Walls  – €10,000.00

Pettigo Mill, Pettigo External Walls and Roof  – €23,000.00

St Baithins Church, St Johnston Roof  – €20,000.00

Tin Shop, Clar, Donegal Town Interior  – €10,000.00

Town Clock, Ballyshannon Windows, Doors and Associated elements – €15,298.00

Townhouse, The Diamond, Raphoe Windows, Doors andAssociated elements – €19,000.00

Historic Thatched Buildings (HTB) – Roof Works

County Council HTB: €79,368.93

Muineagh, Linsfort, Buncrana Roofs – €10,000.00

Stan Alone House, Glencrow, Moville Roofs – €8,000.00

The Thatch, Birdstown, Ballindrait Roofs – €12,000.00

Jofie’s Cottage, Ballyhillion, Malin Head Roofs – €8,000.00

Monargan, Ardara Roofs – €11,368.93

Tullyarb, Carrickafoden, Carndonagh Roofs – €10,000.00

Cronkeerin, Ardara Roofs – €10,000.00

Skippers Cottage, Upper Road, Stroove Roofs – €10,000.00

