Donegal to receive over €210,000 in Heritage funding

Donegal will receive €212,600 in heritage funding this year.

The county has been awarded almost €133,300 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, which will be shared among eight projects.

Meanwhile, over €79,300 has been allocated under the Historic Thatched Buildings stream.

This funding will support the maintenance of eight buildings across the county.

(Funding Figures)

Donegal Projects Funded in 2026

Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS)

Donegal County Council Type of Works Total: €133,298.00

Clonleigh Parish Church, Lifford Windows, Doors and Associated Elements – €20,000.00

Fort Stewart, Ramelton Windows, Doors and Associated Elements and Roof – €16,000.00

Thatched Cottage, Cardonagh External Walls – €10,000.00

Pettigo Mill, Pettigo External Walls and Roof – €23,000.00

St Baithins Church, St Johnston Roof – €20,000.00

Tin Shop, Clar, Donegal Town Interior – €10,000.00

Town Clock, Ballyshannon Windows, Doors and Associated elements – €15,298.00

Townhouse, The Diamond, Raphoe Windows, Doors andAssociated elements – €19,000.00

Historic Thatched Buildings (HTB) – Roof Works

County Council HTB: €79,368.93

Muineagh, Linsfort, Buncrana Roofs – €10,000.00

Stan Alone House, Glencrow, Moville Roofs – €8,000.00

The Thatch, Birdstown, Ballindrait Roofs – €12,000.00

Jofie’s Cottage, Ballyhillion, Malin Head Roofs – €8,000.00

Monargan, Ardara Roofs – €11,368.93

Tullyarb, Carrickafoden, Carndonagh Roofs – €10,000.00

Cronkeerin, Ardara Roofs – €10,000.00

Skippers Cottage, Upper Road, Stroove Roofs – €10,000.00