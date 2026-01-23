Donegal Women’s Centre issues advice to employers

Donegal Women’s Centre is urgently calling on employers, business owners and managers across County Donegal to recognise the very real signs of depression and possible domestic abuse in their staff, and to act before it becomes a crisis.

In a statement this week, Manager Mary Herlihy is warning that far too many employees are silently suffering while their workplace performance declines, and their mental and physical health deteriorates.

She has been explaining some of the signs employers could be taking notice of: