Dublin team named to face Donegal at Croke Park

New Dublin manager Ger Brennan has named two debutants for tomorrow’s National Football League Division One opener against Donegal.

Wing backs Eoin Kennedy and Robert Shaw have both been named to start at Croke Park.

While Evan Comerford has been selected in goal.

Dublin team v Donegal:

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
3. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. Robert Shaw (Castleknock)
6. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)
7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)
8. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)
9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)
10. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)
11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

