Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

A dedicated Garda unit has been established to deal with Troubles-related investigations.

The Minister for Justice has announced the creation of the Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit.

Jim O’Callaghan says it marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Joint Framework agreed with the British Government.

He also says it will provide a readily accessible point of contact for survivors and victim’s families in seeking answers to their questions as they relate to Gardaí.

It will also act as a single point of contact for co-operation with UK authorities on Troubles related cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

troubles
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

23 January 2026
synge and byrne
News

Synge & Byrne closes Derry café as chain ceases trading in NI

23 January 2026
All About Buncrana 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Town Team launches action plan for the town

23 January 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Start date unclear for Jeffrey Donaldson trial over historical sex offences

23 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

troubles
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

23 January 2026
synge and byrne
News

Synge & Byrne closes Derry café as chain ceases trading in NI

23 January 2026
All About Buncrana 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Town Team launches action plan for the town

23 January 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Start date unclear for Jeffrey Donaldson trial over historical sex offences

23 January 2026
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Three non-compliances noted during HIQA inspection at Donegal centre

23 January 2026
JOB SPOT TEMPLATE-Donegal Womens Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Women’s Centre issues advice to employers

23 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube