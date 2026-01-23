Justice Minister announces Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit

A dedicated Garda unit has been established to deal with Troubles-related investigations.

The Minister for Justice has announced the creation of the Garda Troubles Legacy Liaison Unit.

Jim O’Callaghan says it marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Joint Framework agreed with the British Government.

He also says it will provide a readily accessible point of contact for survivors and victim’s families in seeking answers to their questions as they relate to Gardaí.

It will also act as a single point of contact for co-operation with UK authorities on Troubles related cases.