Letterkenny Fire Brigade responds to chimney fire at Glendale Manor

Letterkenny Fire Brigade attended a chimney fire at Glendale Manor yesterday evening at 6:51 pm.
One appliance from Donegal County Council Fire Service responded to the call.
The fire was brought under control, with no reports of injuries.
