Renewed focus needed on social housing for the Twin Towns – Nic Mheanmin

A Stranorlar area councillor says there needs to be a more focussed effort to buy sites for social housing in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Cllr Dakota NicMheanmain told a Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District meeting that there’s been a recent history of under-provision of social homes in the MD, and while 14 turnkey homes have been acquired for the area, the Twin Towns are still very much playing catch-up.

She wants the council to embark on a programme of land acquisition to address current needs, and anticipate the needs of the future…………