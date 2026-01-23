Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Siptu says strike by home support service HCAs can be averted

Siptu says industrial action by Health Care Assistants attached to the HSE’s Home Support Service can be averted.

24 hour strikes will take place in Donegal on the 13th and 20th of February, with Siptu accusing the HSE of failing to honour national agreements going back over eight years.

Speaking to Highand Radio News, Siptu’s Graham Macken said this can be averted if the HSE agrees to go back to the Workplace Relations Commission to discuss how to implement agreements which have already been reached……..

